Jazz & Rib Fest

This highly anticipated summertime tradition in downtown Columbus offers both jazz and rib connoisseurs the finest in music and barbeque. Located along the Scioto River, the festival offers three days of continuous jazz by renowned international and local musicians while barbeque pit masters serve up sizzling ribs, chicken and more. Savor the best ribs from around the country as 23 award-winning barbeque teams compete for “Best Ribs” bragging rights.

Hours:

Friday, July 21 & Saturday, July 22 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 – 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

‘Like’ us on Facebook for more updates: www.facebook.com/JazzAndRibFest/