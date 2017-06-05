Jazz Kittens Age 4-5 Camp

Jazz Academy 769 E Long St, Columbus, Ohio 43203

The “Jazz Kittens” Ages 4-5 camp is a fun introduction to jazz and music for Kindergarten and 1st grade students. Led by renowned early childhood educator Rebecca Ogden, students will sing, listen, dance, and learn about music in a playful environment at the Jazz Academy. The “Jazz Kittens” camp uses jazz to teach important skills such as reading, matching, following directions and more. By the end of the week, kids will become “Jazz Kittens” and demonstrate their new skills for parents and family!

Registration Fee: $75

Register by: Friday, May 26, 2017

