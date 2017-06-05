“Jazz Cats” Age 6-12 Camp

Led By: Rebecca Ogden and Zach Compston with special musical guests

Dates/Times: Monday-Friday, June 5-9, 10am – 12:30pm

Fee: $125.00

Register by: Friday, May 26, 2017

Recommended for ages 6-12 – no instrumental music experience required.

The “Jazz Cats” Ages 6-12 camp is designed to be a fun and interactive immersion into the art of jazz and improvisation. During the week, we will discover the magic of improvisation in the style of Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, and other jazz greats. By the end of the week, all students will have learned the blues, recognize famous jazz songs, play the drum set, and much more. No experience in music is needed – but all students will be “Jazz Cats” by the end of the week!

New to the “Jazz Cats” camp this year is a special component for beginning instrumental music students! You’ll have the chance to learn how to play jazz on your instrument from an instrumental music teacher. This component is for students with one-year of in-school instrumental music experience.

At the end of the week, we’ll bring it all together and perform for family and friends at the Jazz Academy!