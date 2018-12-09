https://shopthesmithery.com/products/workshopcandydropenamelnecklacesetdecember9th1-4pm

Workshop: Candy Drop Enamel Necklace Set

December 9th, Sunday

1-4pm

$75.00

Learn the art of copper enameling while you make a pair of enamel necklaces. We will cover basic sifting techniques and you will have access to a large selection of colors to choose from. These necklaces are reversible, so you can choose a different color for each side!

You will be firing your pieces in a 1500 degree kiln to allow the powdered glass enamel to fuse to the copper surface.

Each of your two pendants will be finished off with a silver plated chain in either a polished or oxidized finish. Give your necklaces as gifts, give one and keep one, or wear both to create a fun layered necklace look!

All materials and tools will be provided.

Class is open to any student ages 16+.

Class is available to 5 students.

The Smithery 1306 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212
614-867-5780
