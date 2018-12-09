https://shopthesmithery.com/products/workshopcandydropenamelnecklacesetdecember9th1-4pm

Workshop: Candy Drop Enamel Necklace Set
December 9th, Sunday
1-4pm
$75.00
Learn the art of copper enameling while you make a pair of enamel necklaces. We will cover basic sifting techniques and you will have access to a large selection of colors to choose from. These necklaces are reversible, so you can choose a different color for each side!
You will be firing your pieces in a 1500 degree kiln to allow the powdered glass enamel to fuse to the copper surface.
Each of your two pendants will be finished off with a silver plated chain in either a polished or oxidized finish. Give your necklaces as gifts, give one and keep one, or wear both to create a fun layered necklace look!
All materials and tools will be provided.
Class is open to any student ages 16+.
Class is available to 5 students.