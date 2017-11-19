Holiday Lights Celebration

to Google Calendar - Holiday Lights Celebration - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Lights Celebration - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Lights Celebration - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Lights Celebration - 2017-11-19 15:00:00

Creekside District 117 Mill St. , Columbus, Ohio 43230

The excitement of Gahanna Ohio's unforgettable annual Holiday Lights Celebration begins in the afternoon, with family friendly events that include a live reindeer petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, crafts, games and activities for all ages, bands and more! Enjoy mouthwatering fare from a variety of food trucks, vendors or Creekside area restaurants. As the sun goes down, Gahanna's Creekside District becomes illuminated with thousands of tiny lights, exhibits, activities, food, vendors, smiling faces and a host of dazzling surprises. The appearance of Santa signals countdown to the lighting of Gahanna's community tree. In addition to the many new visitors the Holiday Lights Celebration attracts each year, it has become an annual family tradition for thousands of Central Ohio residents. Free. To learn more, go to VisitGahanna.com or call 614/418-9114.

Info
Creekside District 117 Mill St. , Columbus, Ohio 43230 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
614/418-9114
to Google Calendar - Holiday Lights Celebration - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Lights Celebration - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Lights Celebration - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Lights Celebration - 2017-11-19 15:00:00
CityScene August 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

The Dublin Irish Festival celebrates 30 years on Aug. 4-6

Event Calendar

August

Search Events Submit Yours

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Featured Businesses