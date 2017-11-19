The excitement of Gahanna Ohio's unforgettable annual Holiday Lights Celebration begins in the afternoon, with family friendly events that include a live reindeer petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, crafts, games and activities for all ages, bands and more! Enjoy mouthwatering fare from a variety of food trucks, vendors or Creekside area restaurants. As the sun goes down, Gahanna's Creekside District becomes illuminated with thousands of tiny lights, exhibits, activities, food, vendors, smiling faces and a host of dazzling surprises. The appearance of Santa signals countdown to the lighting of Gahanna's community tree. In addition to the many new visitors the Holiday Lights Celebration attracts each year, it has become an annual family tradition for thousands of Central Ohio residents. Free. To learn more, go to VisitGahanna.com or call 614/418-9114.