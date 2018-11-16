Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219

Help us celebrate the simple and unexpected joys of Christmas with entertainment that will involve, engage and surprise. Watch children’s eyes sparkle as Santa arrives, along with a special guest, to illuminate Easton’s 56 foot digital Christmas tree and a breathtaking display of lights! Cap the evening’s festivities with photos with Santa, along with extra surprises along the way. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season, and it’s only at Easton!

6:30 PM Pre-Parade Entertainment

7:00 PM Parade Begins

Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219
