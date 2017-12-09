One of Gahanna's most popular and beloved community events, the annual Holiday Character Breakfast, presented by Meijer, features crafts, face painting, storytelling, AND a special catch-all-you-can-eat-pancake breakfast with holiday characters. Enjoy a live action play, catch your own pancake breakfast and much more. This event offers a great way to enjoy some family time during the very busy holiday season.

The event will be held at CenterPoint Church Gahanna (620 McCutcheon Rd. Gahanna OH 43230), and offers plenty of free parking. For seating times and costs, call the Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau 614/418-9114.