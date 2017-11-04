Hixon Dance: 10th Anniversary Retrospective

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening Street, Worthington, Ohio

Hixon Dance celebrates ten years of dance-making in a retrospective performance. The program features choreography by director Sarah Hixon from the past decade, and includes many favorites by both critics and audiences alike. Live music and a new original sculpture by Chicago artist Hannah Barco will also be highlights of the program. From the humorous and absurd to the contemplative and serene, this night of dance is sure to enthrall! Stay after the performance for a conversation with the artists.

Tickets: $20 adults, $10 students

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening Street, Worthington, Ohio
