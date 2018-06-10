Historic Old Oaks Home and Garden Tour

This self-guided walking tour will feature charming historic homes, enchanting gardens, and entertainment spaces in the Old Oaks Historic District just east of downtown Columbus. View the ongoing historic preservation efforts and landscaping of its residents while getting ideas for your own home and garden. You will see homes that reflect different architectural styles, decorating themes, and transformations in progress. Of course there will also be gardens, from information to formal, and newly created outdoor spaces to fully mature gardens with decades of care. Included on the tour will be The Caroline Brown House, a 164 year old home that was part of the Underground Railroad and full of rich history and intrigue, will open it's doors to the public for only the second time in over 40 years. There will truly be something for everyone.

Buy pre-sale tickets online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/old-oaks-home-garden-tour-2018-tickets-44894488624?aff=erelpanelorg

Tickets available the day of the tour at Holy Rosary - St John Church at 648 S Ohio Ave, Columbus OH.