Historic Home and Garden Tour

Stroll the quaint streets of Urbana, Ohio to explore the historic homes and gardens, a historic church, a house under restoration, the Johnny Appleseed Museum and the Champaign County Historical Society. Enjoy a week-end of craft demonstrations and sales, food and live entertainment. Free shuttle service is available. The tour is not handicap accessible and pets are not allowed. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance with the support of The Peoples Savings Bank and Bundy Baking Solutions, the tour is celebrating its' 25th. year! Welcome tent behind 205 S. Main St. Look for the signs!