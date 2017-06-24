Historic Home and Garden Tour

Downtown Urbana Ohio 1 Monument Square, City of Urbana, Ohio 43078

Stroll the quaint streets of Urbana, Ohio to explore the historic homes and gardens, a historic church, a house under restoration, the Johnny Appleseed Museum and the Champaign County Historical Society. Enjoy a week-end of craft demonstrations and sales, food and live entertainment. Free shuttle service is available. The tour is not handicap accessible and pets are not allowed. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance with the support of The Peoples Savings Bank and Bundy Baking Solutions, the tour is celebrating its' 25th. year! Welcome tent behind 205 S. Main St. Look for the signs!

Downtown Urbana Ohio 1 Monument Square, City of Urbana, Ohio 43078

800-791-6010

