Historic Home and Garden Tour

St. Paris School 370 E. Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43072

Stroll the quaint streets of St. Paris Ohio to visit historic homes and gardens, a historic church, the Ivy Inn Bed and Breakfast and the Pony Wagon Museum. Enjoy a weekend full of craft demonstrations and sales, food and live entertainment. A free shuttle service is available. Tour is not handicap accessible and pets are not allowed. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance, with the support of The Peoples Savings Bank and Bundy Baking Solutions, the tour is celebrating it's 26th. year! Welcome tent on E. Main Street, St. Paris, Ohio.

Info
History, Home & Garden
800-791-6010
