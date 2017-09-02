The Historic Dublin Street Bazaar is an open air market celebrating local artists, artisans, crafters, and food trucks and highlighting the beautiful Historic District. Enjoy the uniqueness of Historic Downtown Dublin while spending a fun day with family and friends. This event is free to the public.

This year, we are excited to announce we have 14 food trucks, over 75 street vendors and 3 retail trucks!

Live entertainment in two locations all day long! Bring the kids to NW Columbus Macaroni Kid Zone at the Dublin Community Church for fun activities, prizes and over a dozen (12+) additional vendors.

Stop by the Dublin Area Art League Tent at BriHi Square, browse works by even more Dublin artists.