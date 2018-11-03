Hilltop Art Hop

3060 Artworks 3060 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204

Join us for an evening of light refreshments, art and good times. Josh and Victoria will be playing at 3060 ARTWORKS, and warm coffee will be brewing at Third Way Cafe. Watch or join a class at Clay Street Ceramics. New artwork from resident artists as well as guest artist Richard Furney from SunApple. Alissa Renzetti will be our new featured resident artist!

We would like to thank our locally owned Heartland Bank for sponsoring our reception and musical guest for the evening!

For more Information, please visit our website at: https://www.3060artworks.net/hilltop-art-hop-november-2018/

Or Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/242730146418946/

3060 Artworks 3060 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204
