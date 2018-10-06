Join us for an evening of light refreshments, new art and good times. "Sparky" will be playing at 3060 ARTWORKS, Acoustic Night is happening at Third Way Cafe and watch or join a class at Clay Street Ceramics. New artwork with light refreshments at Adam B. Studio with featured artists Kelly Reichert and Brittany Moorhead at 3060 ARTWORKS.
Hilltop Art Hop
3060 Artworks 3060 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204
3060 Artworks 3060 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
Disney's Aladdin in Columbus
The Scene
September