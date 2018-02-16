Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles)

to Google Calendar - Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles) - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles) - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles) - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles) - 2018-02-16 19:00:00

The Copious Restaurant & Bar 520 S. High St. , Columbus, Ohio 43215

With a soulful blend of Pop. Jazz, and Blues, singing sensation Helen Welch brings the best of the Beatle's love songs to life, including: "In my Life", "Here There and Everywhere", "Can't Buy Me Love", and more...Join Helen & special guests Jim Rupp (drums), David Morgan (upright bass), and Musical Director and pianist, Joe Leaman at the intimate, underground setting at Copious Notes in the Brewery District. VIP Dinner Packages available.

Info
The Copious Restaurant & Bar 520 S. High St. , Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
614-947-1520
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles) - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles) - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles) - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles) - 2018-02-16 19:00:00
CityScene January 2018 Cover

One Year $12

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

February

Search Events Submit Yours