Helen Welch - All You Need is Love (And the Beatles)

With a soulful blend of Pop. Jazz, and Blues, singing sensation Helen Welch brings the best of the Beatle's love songs to life, including: "In my Life", "Here There and Everywhere", "Can't Buy Me Love", and more...Join Helen & special guests Jim Rupp (drums), David Morgan (upright bass), and Musical Director and pianist, Joe Leaman at the intimate, underground setting at Copious Notes in the Brewery District. VIP Dinner Packages available.