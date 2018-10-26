Haunted Wine Cellar - Food and wine Pairing and Costume Contest

Haunted Wine Cellar - Food and Wine Pairing & Costume Contest! Join us on a Trip of Terror through our Haunted Wine Cellar while enjoying wonderful Wyandotte Wine and Ghoulish Gourmet Grub. Come dressed in your finest costumes (prizes will be awarded for best costume!) and prepared to be entertained...the evening includes a terrorizing tour through our six Haunted Winery Food & Wine pairing stations starting from the time you enter the winery until you emerge outside in the dark of night to warm your chilled bones by the flaming fire. Tickets include 6 food and wine pairings (small plates and 2 oz. samples of wine) bonfire, and snacks on the patio. Ticket purchase prior to the event is required (in case we need a body count) and are staggered every 15 minutes from 7:30 to 9:15, use the wine shop online tab on our website to book your tickets. Each tour start time has a maximum of 8 people, once a tour is full we are unable to add more to that timeslot. It will be most prudent of you to show up on time, you don't want to find out what happens to those who are late....it's rumored some never made it out of the wine cellar - Muhahahah. Tours start at 7:30pm and start every 15 minutes until 9:15pm. Each time slot fills up quickly, so please register early! *****WINE CLUB MEMBERS: you can receive 10% off your tickets by logging into the website using your club login.****