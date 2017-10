Prime Social Group is happy to announce the return of HAUNTED FEST COLUMBUS, Columbus' Halloween Music Experience, at the Lausche Building in the Ohio Expo Center on Friday, October 27! Additional event info below + at HauntedFest.com

LINEUP: Hardwell, Kungs, Vanic, Parker, Corrupt, and more!

EVENT INFO: 7PM-1AM // 18+

Main Stage + A Sound Off Silent Disco Stage