The Tim Cummiskey Fusion Syndicate is a dynamic assembly of some of the finest musicians in Central Ohio.

Traditional and contemporary music styles are presented with skill and passion.

This jazz/fusion group based in Columbus, Ohio is led by guitarist Tim Cummiskey. The other members of this dynamic group are Jon Eshelman on keyboards, Andy Woodson on bass and Reggie Jackson on drums. These four extraordinary musicians can be found playing anything from shier own creative arrangements of jazz standards to the driving force fusion artists the likes of Allan Holdsworth or Pat Metheny just name a

few. A unique and powerful music ensemble to witness live. Energetic, sophisticated music and improvisations that are refreshing and entertaining.

https://www.jazzartsgroup.org/events/harrison-west-jazz-stage-tim-cummiskey/