Harrison West Jazz Stage - Safety Squad

Safety Squad is a large ensemble from Columbus, OH that embraces the music and spirit of Snarky Puppy, a Grammy-winning group whose sound blends a mixture of funk, neo-soul, modern jazz, dixieland and everything in between. Formed by pianist Danny Bauer, the collective of both Capital University and Ohio State University students/alum is dedicated to this music and has a growing output of original material. Although only formed in April of 2015, Safety Squad already has upcoming engagements at Many Venues around Columbus. Safety Squad has played at the Columbus music festival, the Jazz and Ribs festival, and opened for Snarky Puppy and Consider the source. Plans for a second album in 2017, as well as a summer tour are currently in the works.

