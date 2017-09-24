Harrison West Jazz Stage - Robert Mason Trio

Harrison Park Gazebo 575 West 1st Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201

The Robert Mason Trio commits to bringing high energy music every performance. You can hear elements of jazz, blues, gospel, and current R&B favorites. The trio has been performing since 2015 and features John Phillip Allen on bass, Willie Barthel III on drums, and Robert Mason on Piano.

Robert Mason is a pianist and teacher from Columbus, Ohio. With a BM in Jazz Studies and minor in Music, Media and Enterprise from The Ohio State University, Robert is currently performing with multiple groups while continuing to teach students of all ages. His personal ensemble, The Robert Mason Trio, can be heard locally throughout the year where he commits to deliver straight-ahead jazz. Robert also performs with funk band Mojoflo, and also is the pianist for the worship band at Flintridge Community Baptist Church.

Harrison Park Gazebo 575 West 1st Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201
