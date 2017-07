Brasileira is a group that was started by Kelly Crum Delaveris and Vaughn Wiester in 1996. It features Brazilian songs, and most are sung in Portuguese. Many of the songs are from the MPB/Tropicalia era of Brazilian music, with a heavy emphasis on the compositions of Antonio Carlos Jobim.

