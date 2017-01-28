Grand Opening Weekend Events: Will Hillenbrand

Gramercy Books 2424 E. Main St., Bexley, Ohio 43209

A literary adventure featuring Ohio-connected authors and illustrators will take place Jan. 27-29 for the Grand Opening Celebration of Gramercy Books. Children's book author and illustrator Will Hillenbrand will begin Saturday's schedule of events with reading, meet and greet and book signing. Hillenbrand is a celebrated author and illustrator whose published works include over 60 books for young readers.

Gramercy Books 2424 E. Main St., Bexley, Ohio 43209

614.867.5515

