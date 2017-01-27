Grand Opening Weekend Events: Maggie Smith

A literary adventure featuring Ohio-connected authors and illustrators will take place Jan. 27-29 for the Grand Opening Celebration of Gramercy Books. Poet Maggie Smith will kick-off the weekend with reading, meet and greet and book signing. Smith is most known for her poem "Good Bones," which went viral twice this year - first after the Orlando nightclub shootings then after the presidential election.
Info
Gramercy Books 2424 E. Main St., Bexley, Ohio 43209 View Map
please enable javascript to view