Grand Opening Weekend Events: Maggie Smith

Gramercy Books 2424 E. Main St., Bexley, Ohio 43209

A literary adventure featuring Ohio-connected authors and illustrators will take place Jan. 27-29 for the Grand Opening Celebration of Gramercy Books. Poet Maggie Smith will kick-off the weekend with reading, meet and greet and book signing. Smith is most known for her poem "Good Bones," which went viral twice this year - first after the Orlando nightclub shootings then after the presidential election.

