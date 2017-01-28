Grand Opening Weekend Events: Lee Martin

A literary adventure featuring Ohio-connected authors and illustrators will take place Jan. 27-29 for the Grand Opening Celebration of Gramercy Books. Novelist and memoirist Lee Martin will conclude Saturday's schedule of events with reading, author talk and book signing. He is the author of The Bright Forever, a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction and author of several other acclaimed novels and memoirs.

Gramercy Books 2424 E. Main St., Bexley, Ohio 43209 View Map

