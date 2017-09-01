Glitz and Glamour Masquerade Ball benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project

The Vault 35 E Gay St Unit 100, Columbus, Ohio 43215

This is a nonprofit masquerade ball benefit for the Wounded Warrior Project. Come and join us for a night of mystery, opulence, and fun for a great cause. Cameron Mitchell will be catering, Cindy Parsons will be speaking from the WWP, there will be a silent auction and a best mask contest! We have many surprises in store, and you won't want to miss them. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on the website, you must be 21+, formal wear is strongly suggested. Follow us on Instagram @eventsbyamandas and find us on Facebook EventsbyAmandaS

The Vault 35 E Gay St Unit 100, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
