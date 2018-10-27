Signature fundraiser for The Center for Balanced to support eating disorder treatment, prevention/education and research. Features keynote speakers Mike Marjama, recently retired catcher for Seattle Mariners, and his mom, Kim Marjama; performance by Columbus Modern (CoMo) Dance; cocktails; dinner; inspirational stories of recovery; Giving Hope Auction.
Giving Hope Gala
Hilton Easton 3900 Chagrin , Columbus, Ohio
Hilton Easton 3900 Chagrin , Columbus, Ohio View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness