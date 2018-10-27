Giving Hope Gala

to Google Calendar - Giving Hope Gala - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Giving Hope Gala - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Giving Hope Gala - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Giving Hope Gala - 2018-10-27 18:00:00

Hilton Easton 3900 Chagrin , Columbus, Ohio

Signature fundraiser for The Center for Balanced to support eating disorder treatment, prevention/education and research. Features keynote speakers Mike Marjama, recently retired catcher for Seattle Mariners, and his mom, Kim Marjama; performance by Columbus Modern (CoMo) Dance; cocktails; dinner; inspirational stories of recovery; Giving Hope Auction.

Info
Hilton Easton 3900 Chagrin , Columbus, Ohio View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness
to Google Calendar - Giving Hope Gala - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Giving Hope Gala - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Giving Hope Gala - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Giving Hope Gala - 2018-10-27 18:00:00
CityScene September 2018 Cover

One Year $12

Disney's Aladdin in Columbus

Oct. 24-Nov. 4 at the Ohio Theatre

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

September

Search Events Submit Yours