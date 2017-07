A FUNDRAISER FOR THE LEARNING GARDEN

HOOVER YMCA PARK

Join the Hoover YMCA Park and Chef Kuukua of Asempe Kitchen for the unveiling of the Hoover Haven, our newly renovated education center! Chef Kuukua will demonstrate her unique take on Ghanaian cuisine, which guests will sample. All proceeds benefit the Learning Garden and will support the development of educational programs for the Hoover Haven!

TICKETS

1 for $25 or 2 for $40