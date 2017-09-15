Germania Oktoberfest

Germania Singing and Sport Society 543 S Front St , Columbus, Ohio 43215

Discover a little bit of Germany in the heart of the Columbus Brewery District when you walk through the gates of the Germania Biergarten for Oktoberfest. Friday’s events will start with the Keg Tapping of this year’s Fest Bier. German food favorites will be served with a hearty serving of Gemütlichkeit.

The Frank Moravcik Band will play starting at 7PM. We will see you there with a 'Herzlich Willkommen!'! Dirndls and Lederhosen are optional.

