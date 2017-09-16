Germania Oktoberfest

Discover a little bit of Germany in the heart of the Columbus Brewery District when you walk through the gates of the Germania Biergarten for Oktoberfest. German food favorites will be served with a hearty serving of Gemütlichkeit.

The Chris Weiss Band will play starting at 5PM. The Dave Sabatka Band plays from 7PM to 10PM. We will see you there with a 'Herzlich Willkommen!'! Dirndls and Lederhosen are optional.