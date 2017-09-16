Germania 59th Annual Oktoberfest

Bratwurst und Schnitzel und Cream Puffs, Oh My!

Discover a little bit of Germany in the heart of the Brewery District. Join the Germania members in our Biergarten for three days of German music, dancing, food, and Gemütlichkeit at Columbus' Oldest Oktoberfest. German food favorites and Craft and Import Oktoberfest beers will be served.

The Keg Tapping will take place Friday at 6:45pm with the Frank Moravcik Band playing at 7PM.

Saturday has the Chris Weiss Band at 4PM and the Dave Sabatka Band at 7PM.

Sunday is Family Day with Children's Activities from 2:00 to 4:00PM. The Worthington Civic Band plays at 4PM. Ken and Mary Turbo Accordions play at 5PM.