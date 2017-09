Claremont Retirement Village is having an art show around the theme of generations and generations of family artists. Admission is free. Come and see what the artists of all ages have created. Art will be for sale and the general public is welcome.

When: Opening, Sunday, November 19, 2017 2-4 PM,

Show runs through 12/19/17 9-6.

Where: Claremont Retirement Village

7041 Bent Tree Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235