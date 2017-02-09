G6 Hospitality Job Fair

General Reservation Agents

Thursday, February 9th | 10am - 2pm

G6 Hospitality, a universally recognized leader in economy lodging, is hiring Full & Part Time General Reservation Agents and we're thrilled to meet you at our upcoming hiring event! Join us on Thursday, February 9th at this can't miss job fair to learn more about our excellent job opportunities, apply for open jobs, and interview with recruiters and hiring managers.

-Date: Thursday, February 9th

-Time: 10am - 2pm EST

-Location: G6 Hospitality Contact Call Center, 5300 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214

-Attire: Business casual/Interview attire

-Website & Event Details: https://g6columbus29.eventbrite.com

Please bring a current copy of your resume to the event to facilitate your onsite interviews. Pre-registering for the job fair through our website is encouraged, but not required.

This is a not-to-miss opportunity to join our team that promotes from within and provides excellent training opportunities. See you on the 9th!

Learn More: https://g6columbus29.eventbrite.com