Front Street Funk

Shadowbox Live 503 S. Front St. #260, Columbus, Ohio

You won’t be able to sit still and you won’t have to when Shadowbox Live struts its soulful side with Front St. Funk: a tribute show to the irresistible music genre that everyone wants to dance to! The Brewery District will be rockin’ on stage and off, when a portion of the theater will be converted to a dance floor for audience members who get the fever to join in the fun.

Shadowbox Live 503 S. Front St. #260, Columbus, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
614-416-7625
