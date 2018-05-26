FREE Winery Tours

Wyandotte Winery 4640 Wyandotte Dr, Columbus, Ohio

Free Winery Cellar Tours Saturdays 12:30 PM

Grab a glass of wine and join us for a fun, informative tour of the first and oldest winery in central Ohio! During the tour you will learn about the history of Wyandotte and about the process of making wine. The tour lasts about an hour, and requires stairs. Afterwards stay for a hot pressed Panini and a wine tasting, or enjoy a bottle of wine, and don't forget to try our delicious gourmet wine cakes!

Reservations required! RESERVE HERE:

http://wyandottewinery.orderport.net/merchandise/Wyandotte-Events

Please contact Sarah with questions, or cancellations. Sarah@wyandottewinery.com

Wyandotte Winery 4640 Wyandotte Dr, Columbus, Ohio
614-476-3624
