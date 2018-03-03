FREE Winery Tour

Free Winery Cellar Tours Saturdays 3:30 PM

Grab a glass of wine and join us for a fun, informative tour of the first and oldest winery in central Ohio! During the tour you will learn about the history of Wyandotte and about the process of making wine. The tour lasts about an hour, and requires stairs. Afterwards stay for a hot pressed Panini and a wine tasting, or enjoy a bottle of wine, and don't forget to try our delicious gourmet wine cakes!

Reservations required!

Please contact Sarah Shroyer with questions, or cancellations. Sarah@wyandottewinery.com