The "Footloose" Fundraiser

Google Calendar - The "Footloose" Fundraiser - 2017-08-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The "Footloose" Fundraiser - 2017-08-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The "Footloose" Fundraiser - 2017-08-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - The "Footloose" Fundraiser - 2017-08-19 18:30:00

Multipurpose Space 33 E. Park St., Westerville, Ohio 43081

Everybody Cut! Join Good Medicine Productions for an over-the-top staged reading of the 1984 feel-good classic, “Footloose.” Complete with "Bacon" Acrobatics, wind machines, an awkwardly tenacious “Bonnie Tyler” and ‘80s prom attire. This one-night-only event promises throwback hilarity in support of a great cause. Tickets are $30 each and include food and beverage. All proceeds benefit the Good Medicine Pediatric and Senior Living Program, which brings professional comedic performers to the besides of patients in children’s hospitals and nursing homes where the performers use humor, music and improvisational performance to relieve isolation, sadness and anxiety. The performance is family-friendly but best suited for kids 8 and up. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.goodmedicineproductions.org.

Info

Multipurpose Space 33 E. Park St., Westerville, Ohio 43081 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - The "Footloose" Fundraiser - 2017-08-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The "Footloose" Fundraiser - 2017-08-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The "Footloose" Fundraiser - 2017-08-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - The "Footloose" Fundraiser - 2017-08-19 18:30:00

CityScene June 2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

WeekendScene Subscribe

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours

JuneDigSubSprocket

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Featured Businesses