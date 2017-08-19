The "Footloose" Fundraiser

Everybody Cut! Join Good Medicine Productions for an over-the-top staged reading of the 1984 feel-good classic, “Footloose.” Complete with "Bacon" Acrobatics, wind machines, an awkwardly tenacious “Bonnie Tyler” and ‘80s prom attire. This one-night-only event promises throwback hilarity in support of a great cause. Tickets are $30 each and include food and beverage. All proceeds benefit the Good Medicine Pediatric and Senior Living Program, which brings professional comedic performers to the besides of patients in children’s hospitals and nursing homes where the performers use humor, music and improvisational performance to relieve isolation, sadness and anxiety. The performance is family-friendly but best suited for kids 8 and up. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.goodmedicineproductions.org.