Food Truck Friday at Wyandotte - Sumosa USA 5:30 to 8:30pm

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS at WYANDOTTE WINERY - Serving 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm!

Looking for something fun to do this Friday night either by yourself or with friends? No need to go anywhere else this evening, we have dinner, drinks and entertainment covered at Wyandotte Winery tonight!

We will feature food trucks this summer to accompany our live music events! Come over right after work to order from our wonderful food trucks, starting at 5:30 pm, and then stay for bottles and glasses of wine for our live music at 7 pm! This is the perfect start to your weekend!

Email Sarah Shroyer to RSVP! No seats are reserved, but this will help Sauce Mumbo plan for how many guests we will have! sarah@wyandottewinery.com

Sumosa USA