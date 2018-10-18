Boston's notorious acid blues combo, Bees Deluxe swarms Columbus with their innovative originals and blistering takes on tunes by artists from Albert King to ZZ Top. Keith "T-Bone" Colbert and his legendary blues band also takes a set to round out this night of amazing music. Proceeds benefit Danny O'Connor, candidate for Congress.
Flippin' for the Blues
King Ave. 5 945 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212
Concerts & Live Music, Politics & Activism
