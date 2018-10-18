Flippin' for the Blues

King Ave. 5, 945 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212

Boston's notorious acid blues combo, Bees Deluxe swarms Columbus with their innovative originals and blistering takes on tunes by artists from Albert King to ZZ Top. Keith "T-Bone" Colbert and his legendary blues band also takes a set to round out this night of amazing music. Proceeds benefit Danny O'Connor, candidate for Congress.

King Ave. 5, 945 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212
Concerts & Live Music, Politics & Activism
