What better way to start your Friday? Bring your mat every week to Easton and join us for fitness and fun in the sun! Designed for the first-timer and mainstream fitness fan, this introductory yoga class focuses on strength, conditioning and flexibility. It's free and open to the public, ages 13 and older, and conducted by instructors from LifeTime Fitness and CorePower Yoga.
Fitness Yoga on the Square
Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219
