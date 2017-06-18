Father's Day at Rusty Bucket

Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern 1635 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221

This Father’s Day, Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern is celebrating Dad with brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Show your Dad how grateful you are for all he does by treating him to a delicious meal the whole family is sure to love! Rusty Bucket’s brunch menu includes made-from-scratch favorites like Braised Short Rib Hash, Breakfast Burrito and Chicken & Waffles. Rusty Bucket is also open for lunch and dinner.

Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern 1635 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221

