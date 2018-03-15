Fame the Musical

The show follows the final class of New York City's celebrated High School for the Performing Arts from their admission in 1980 to their graduation in 1984. All of the struggles, fears and triumphs – from prejudice to substance abuse – are depicted with razor-sharp focus as the young artists navigate the worlds of music, drama and dance. An unforgettable film (and later a television franchise) that inspired generations to fight for fame and light up the sky like a flame! March 15-17th @ 7:30 pm & March 17th @ 2 pm. RESERVED SEATING - $10 adults & $7 students/seniors. DRAMATIC MUSICAL - RATED PG-13