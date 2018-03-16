Fallen Heroes Benefit

Join us for a very special evening as we honor Westerville, Ohio police officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, who died in the line of duty last month when they responded to a 911 hang-up call involving potential domestic abuse.

The evening will include a beginner group class (specifically tailored to newcomers and never-ever dancers!), a silent auction with donations from your favorite Short North Arts District businesses, hors d'oeuvres, drinks and general dancing. No dance experience or partner necessary.

100% of the proceeds goes directly to the Joering and Morelli families. Please join us to support our blue line! To purchase tickets, please call the Danceville, USA studio at 614-223-1774 or visit www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.

SILENT AUCTION DONATIONS: If your business is interested in donating an item to our silent auction, please contact the Danceville, U.S.A. PR/Marketing Director Kylie Yarberry at info@dancevilleusa.com.