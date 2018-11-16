Fabulous Fridays at Wyandotte - Live Music by Kelly Vaughn

Fabulous Fridays - Live Local Music from 7 pm to 9 pm at Wyandotte Winery!

It's been a long week. Come and join us in a friendly relaxed environment among friends, great wine and live local music. It's the best way to start your weekend!

No cover charge, no reservations required, but you can RSVP to let us know you plan to attend. Come early to get a seat! RSVP via email

*Please note: Wine tasting during this time will not be available, Tastings are not served past 6:30 pm, to make sure we are able to serve our event customers. Wine is available by the bottle or glass. Last call at 8:45 pm.

**We are a small winery, with limited indoor seating. Larger parties may not be able to sit in the same area. Small plates and pizza availability depends on Food Trucks scheduled.