Fabulous Fridays at Wyandotte - Live Music by Annie Hawe

Fabulous Fridays - Live Local Music from 7 pm to 9 pm at Wyandotte Winery! It's been a long week. Come and join us in a friendly relaxed environment among friends, great wine and live local music. Enjoy a hot pressed Panini, a wood fired pizza by FiredUP or enjoy one of our light bites! It's the best way to start your weekend! No cover charge, no reservations required, but you can RSVP to let us know you plan to attend. Come early to get a seat! RSVP via email. *Please note: Wine tasting during this time will not be available, latest arrival for tastings is 5:45pm, so we can finish up tastings by 6:30 pm.. Wine is available by the bottle or glass. Last call at 8:45 pm. **We are a small winery, with sometimes limited seating. Larger parties may not be able to sit in the same area. You can help us plan for the night by sending an email if you have a group larger than 6, but seating is first come first serve.

