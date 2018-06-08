Fabulous Fridays - Live Music by Brad Fuller

Live Local Music - Friday Nights from 7 pm to 9 pm!

It's been a long week. Come and join us in a friendly relaxed environment among friends, great wine and live local music. Order glasses and bottles of wine to to enjoy with friends. Small plates, and hot Fired UP pizzas are the perfect pairing! It's the best way to start your weekend!

No cover charge, no reservations required, but you can RSVP to let us know you plan to attend. Come early to get a seat! If the weather is nice, we plan to host this on the patio, so bring lawn chairs for when the patio seats fill up!

Overflow parking is available at the church just past the winery. (NO overnight parking at the church)

*Please note: Wine tasting during events will not be available, latest arrival for tastings is 5:45pm. Wine is available by the bottle or glass. Last call at 8:45 pm.

**We are a small winery, with sometimes limited seating. Please contact Sarah via email/ phone to RSVP, and if you are planning to attend with 6 or more guests. sarah@wyandottewinery.com 614-476-3624. Seating is not reserved, but an RSVP helps us to plan for our guests. Larger parties may not be able to sit in the same area. We also apply a single check policy to groups of 6 or more guests, with 18% added gratuity + tax.