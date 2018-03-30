Fabulous Friday at Wyandotte - Live Music by Peter Conrad

Fabulous Fridays at Wyandotte Winery - Live Local Music from 7 to 9 pm!

It's been a long week. Come and join us in a friendly relaxed environment among friends, great wine and live local music. Enjoy a hot pressed Panini or enjoy one of our light bites! It's the best way to start your weekend!

No cover charge, no reservations required, but you can RSVP to let us know you plan to attend. Come early to get a seat!

*Please note: Wine tasting during this time will not be available, latest arrival for tastings is 5:45pm. Wine is available by the bottle or glass. Last call at 8:45 pm.

**We are a small winery, with sometimes limited seating. Please contact Sarah via email/ phone if you are planning to attend with 6 or more guests. sarah@wyandottewinery.com 614-476-3624. Larger parties may not be able to sit in the same area. We also apply a single check policy to groups of 6 or more guests, with 18% added gratuity + tax.