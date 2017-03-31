Extravaganza The Show - A Celebration Of Dance and Song

Extravaganza The Show is a spectacle of dance and song, highlighting chart-topping hits of the 50's & 60's, Broadway, Motown, Vegas, and Pop genres. This musical revue style show encompasses over 15 acts displaying large dance numbers, singing, elaborate costuming, props, sets and lighting design. This unique celebration of the arts will be an evening of high-quality performance accompanied by a variety of activities, games, food and refreshments!

Performer Setlist Sample:

Tina Turner | Chicago The Musical | Sammy Davis Jr. | Frank Sinatra | Stevie Wonder | Ricky Martin | Diana Ross and The Supremes | Nina Simone

March 31, 2017 @ 8pm & April 1, 2017 @ 9pm

Red Club | 2885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202

Tickets: $10 In Advance $15 At Door