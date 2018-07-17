An Evening of Summer Music

Join us Tuesday, July 17 at 6:00pm for an Evening of Summer Music on the Patio. Local singers and musicians, including our Winemaker Robin, will be presenting a variety of music. The first half of the concert features vocalists from The Trybus Vocal Studio singing a variety of well known and not so well known music. The second half will feature The Basement Band, a group of local musicians that gather for fun to enjoy making music of all kinds. The evening is free, but we will be collecting donations for charity. We will be outside on the patio, so dress approriately, and bring a lawn chair or blanket in case all the patio seats are full. In case of rain we will reschedule for Tuesday, July 24. The winery will be open for wine and food purchases. We hope to see you there!