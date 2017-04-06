Equine Affaire

Ohio Expo Center 717 E. 17th St., Columbus, Ohio 43211

Join us for Equine Affaire in Ohio, April 6-9, 2017! Experience the nation's premiere equine exposition, featuring an impressive educational program, the largest horse-related trade show in North America, top equine entertainment and competition, and endless opportunities to experience, buy, and sell horses of all types. Equine Affaire is where you see, feel, touch, compare, try on, experience and smell the horse world in person...and "in horse." Adult admission is $15/day or $50/four-day pass and includes admission to all presentations. The Fantasia, a musical celebration of the horse, on Thursday through Saturday evenings requires a separate ticket.  For details, visit equineaffaire.com, see us on Facebook, or call (740) 845-0085.

Info

Ohio Expo Center 717 E. 17th St., Columbus, Ohio 43211 View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

(740) 845-0085

please enable javascript to view

