The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

For those who are impassioned by "music, arts and drama!", use the following details as your compass:

Catch live scenes/excerpts from an Ohio original, "pop-rock centered", musically-dramatic audiovisual production ["The EmotionSnapshot Universe", "T.ES.U." for short]; featuring an emotive mix of melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama. This story-song cycle is "bound by perpetual unrequited love; musically rooted in undying hope and longing!"...light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home...all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love".

April 14th, 2018,

from 7-7:35pm EDT,

act 2 and act 3

Griswold Center,

777 High St.,

Worthington, OH 43085

Just stop by a few minutes early to learn more and register in person {free} [so long as there's room], or register ahead of time {free} by progressing through T.ES.U.'s regional beta platform [EmotionSnapshot.com]. Ground-rules for this live regional open walkthrough series help accommodate a family-friendly environment, but with no guarantees. Walk (and sing!) along to experience T.ES.U.'s story-song discovery.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.